Deputies: 2 people found dead in Tampa apartment in apparent murder-suicide

Investigators say they are talking to possible witnesses to learn more about the relationship between the two people found dead.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies said two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Tampa apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

At around 4:50 p.m., law enforcement said deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartment on West Waters Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. That's where they found two dead adults with upper body trauma, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators say they are talking to possible witnesses to see how the shooting unfolded and learn more about the relationship between the two people found killed.

"It's always sad to hear about the loss of life that ends at the hands of another person," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Always remember, there is help available to anyone who is struggling on their own or needs to voice concerns about another individual."

HCSO wants to remind people that if they or someone they know is experiencing a mental health issue, they are urged to call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

Deputies say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and nobody living in the area is in danger.

The investigation of the apparent murder-suicide remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.