2 people hurt, another killed in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in Tampa's Jackson Heights neighborhood.

It happened late Tuesday near the area of N 32nd Street and E. Ellicott Street, according to Tampa police.

Three people were shot; one died and two are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.

Tampa police have not yet detailed any information about the suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

