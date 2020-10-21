2 people hurt, another killed in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in Tampa's Jackson Heights neighborhood.
It happened late Tuesday near the area of N 32nd Street and E. Ellicott Street, according to Tampa police.
Three people were shot; one died and two are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.
Tampa police have not yet detailed any information about the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
