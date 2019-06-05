TAMPA, Fla — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Parkview Apartments in North Tampa.

Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries after jumping through a window to escape, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. The fire was reported before 5 p.m. Monday at the complex located near 109th and Florida avenues.

People are asked to avoid the area of Florida Avenue between 109th and Bougainvillea avenues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

