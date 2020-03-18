TAMPA, Fla. — A 6-month-old baby and another person were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a tree smashed into a Tampa home.
Tampa Fire Rescue said the tree fell onto the home around 7:45 p.m.
Firefighters said the baby and the other person are being treated for minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
