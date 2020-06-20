2 Tampa officers hurt by a crowd of people while responding to call

The officers were following up on a report of someone shot, Tampa police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa police officers were injured after a crowd of people overwhelmed them and became aggressive, police said.

The officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to the area of 15th Street N. and 26th Avenue E. on a report of shots fired and someone who might have been hurt, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

All intersections were blocked by people as police arrived. At one point, while someone was being taken into custody, the crowd threw drinks and glass bottles at the officers, the release states.

One officer was hit in the side of the head and was cut, while police said another officer was hit with bottles in the back of his head and back.

Several people jumped on one of the officers' cruiser and caused minor damage, police said.

The officers did not find anyone shot in the area.

