19-year-old arrested in 2021 Ruskin murder investigation

RUSKIN, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 murder that left a teenage boy dead in Ruskin.

A 19-year-old, who was a minor at the time of the crime, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest stems from June 22, 2021, when deputies found a teen boy dead in the area of Manatee Drive and 6th Street Southwest. Back then, authorities were able to arrest a 16-year-old who is facing first-degree felony murder.

"This investigation is a testament to the dedicated work of our detectives," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Nearly two years after this tragic loss of life, our detectives remained committed to solving this case.

"They left no stone unturned, and now this young man will face the consequences of his actions."

The 19-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center because he was a juvenile when the homicide investigation began.

Deputies did not immediately say how the teen died and have not released his name.