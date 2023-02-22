HCSO: 8 people arrested, more ejected from 2023 Florida State Fair

While the reasoning behind the ejections and arrests is unknown, the sheriff's office said the public's safety was the agency's priority.

TAMPA, Fla. — As people from all around the area came out to have fun at the 2023 Florida State Fair, there were a good amount of fair-goers who were ejected and also arrested.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, over the 12 days the fair was open, a total of 101 people were kicked out of the fair and 8 people were put in handcuffs.

"We hope everyone enjoyed the 2023 Florida State Fair," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "[The sheriff's office] was proud to work all 12 days of the fair to ensure [fair-goers] had a fun and safe time!"

Before the Florida State Fair opened its gates to the public, a new admission policy was announced for minors.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger had to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.

The parent or guardian had to be 21 or older and was required to show a valid ID. A total of 4 minors could be supervised by one adult.