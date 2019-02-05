TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Police Department officers have been fired after an internal investigation found they had violated numerous department policies.

Chief Brian Dugan said the nearly 8-month investigation began when a citizen made a complaint about how that person had been treated by two officers.

Previous: Tampa police officers accused of throwing away drugs, turning off body cameras

The officers terminated Thursday morning were Mark Landry, John Laretta and Algenis Maceo. Tampa Police said seven other officers received lesser discipline for minor policy violations found during the investigation.

An eleventh officer who was investigated was cleared of wrongdoing.

"To have to stand here and explain this to you is an embarrassment for me," Dugan said. "I could not be more disappointed."

Dugan said the investigation found some of the officers were taking small amounts of marijuana and not disposing of it, not arresting suspects or issuing citations properly. Dugan said the officers were drug tested, but the tests came back clean.

Dugan said no drugs had been planted as far as they know. The chief said it appears the officers didn't feel like dealing with "small time stuff." But, that is a policy violation.

In total, 11 officers were investigated but one was cleared. Dugan said Landry, Laretta and Maceo had the most egregious findings -- turning off a body camera, improperly disposing of evidence, failing to submit required reports, use of tobacco while on duty and being "discourteous " to the public.

"They knew what they were doing was wrong and they intentionally deceived everyone and that's why they've been dismissed," Dugan said.

In September 2018, a citizen complained to the department that Landry and Laretta threatened him with physical violence. The internal affairs investigation found the two officers had violated policy by turning off their body cameras during that confrontation and others.

Back in March, Tampa police said they reviewed 349 cases and found at least 29 violations among the 10 officers investigated.

