TAMPA, Fla. — A child has been rushed to the hospital after authorities say they nearly drowned.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a 3-year-old drowning near the 6800 block of Chippendale Court in Tampa.

Law enforcement says deputies were able to get to the child and transfer them to St. Joseph's Hospital.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.