30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City.

The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.

Acuna says her rescue was notified about the issue by concerned neighbors.

“They contacted animal control and unfortunately nothing was done," she explained.

Volunteers showed up at the home and spoke to the owner.

“I explained to her what was happening and why she would be in trouble and asked if she was going to allow me to help her help these animals," Acuna said. The owner ended up allowing the rescue to take the cats and dogs.

Acuna says they see hoarding situations like this often.

“It's very easy for people to just let their animals roam around, live outside and get pregnant over and over," Acuna said.

The group says sometimes, people hoard animals in order to breed them and make quick cash off kittens and puppies. In other situations, the owners are not educated on how to properly treat animals and they don't seek help when they should.

The animals in this case will all be taken to the vet. Acuna says they will be vaccinated, spayed, neutered, microchipped and de-wormed. Once they are recovered and healthy, they will be ready to find their new forever homes.