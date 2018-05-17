RUSKIN, Fla. -- Billowing smoke and an apparent fuel spill are all that's left from the charred-out remains of a large boat.

The 30-foot vessel caught fire not long before 7 a.m. Thursday while docked near the Shell Point Marina, according to fire dispatch reports.

Sky10 caught flames spreading across the boat, with black smoke rising toward the sky before firefighters could arrive. But once responding crews took a hose to the burning boat, the flames quickly were put out.

No other structures were in danger.

It's not yet known how the fire started.

