TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after being rescued from an "unsafe and unsanitary" breeding business, more than 300 dogs are looking better.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center was awarded custody Sept. 23 of the dogs after a years-long court battle with an animal breeding business in Tampa. The dogs are mostly small breeds like Maltese, Shih Tzus, terriers and schnauzers.

The rescue began Monday morning as the dogs were taken to the Pet Resource Center on Falkenburg Road. Now, the county organization said the pups and moms are already starting to look better.

RELATED: 300 dogs given to shelter after court battle with 'unsafe' breeder

The organization said it's been flooded with questions and calls about adopting and fostering the dogs. However, the court appeals process requires the dogs to remain at the Pet Resource Center for 30 days.

How to help

The Pet Resource Center has waived adoption fees for all dogs and cats that aren't part of the county seizure to help clear the shelter.

The shelter is also accepting volunteers and donations.

PRC has a wish list on Amazon as well as a list of items that can be dropped off at the shelter.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter