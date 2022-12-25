Police: 37-year-old man stabbed, killed in fight at Plant City party

Two other people involved in the fight were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed when a fight erupted at a party on Sunday in Plant City, authorities say.

At around 3:45 a.m., a fight started at a home on Waller Street, the Plant City Police Department states in a news release.

The 37-year-old man was then stabbed sometime during the altercation. He was treated by the Plant City Fire Rescue but died at the scene, police say.

Two other people were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police have not yet said if anyone at the incident was arrested or charged.