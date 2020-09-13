4 people hurt in shooting at Tampa club

One person was arrested.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people were shot, including a security guard, early Sunday morning at a Tampa nightclub.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at Club 1828, located at 5110 N. 40th St., according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call of several shots heard inside the club. Once outside, they added several more shots were fired from a car toward officers and security guards.

The car crashed and three people ran out; all were caught, but 22-year-old Michah Dozier was arrested, according to police.

Three people were shot inside the club and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries. A security guard also was hit and is in stable condition at the hospital.

Charges are pending on the outcome of the investigation, police said.

