5-month-old infant shot by toddler still recovering at Tampa hospital, family member says

Officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street in Tampa on reports of 5-month-old Nayeli shot in the hip.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old infant shot in the hip by a 3-year-old child on Saturday remains in recovery at Tampa General Hospital after receiving surgery to remove the bullet from her leg.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street in Tampa on reports of 5-month-old Nayeli shot in the hip.

According to the police department, 25-year-old Paula Concepcion Santos was home with her 3-year-old child at the time of the incident. She reportedly told police that the 3-year-old accidentally fired the gun after getting ahold of it.

"I was terrified because I love those kids to death," Pablo Concepcion Santos, the brother of Paula, said.

In an exclusive interview, Pablo said receiving the call from his aunt about his niece and nephew was the worst feeling he's been through.

"My nephew grabbed the gun and pulled the trigger and shot my niece. I immediately thought the words of a gun and a baby, that's just two things that don't mix," he said.

Pablo also said that his sister was holding Nayeli when she was shot.

"It grazed the top of her hand and then went through my niece's hip bone. For something like that to happen is really scare," he said.

Along with police, Pablo said he is figuring out the details to determine how the shooting happened.

"I was not there. I still can’t talk to my sister because she's incarcerated right now, but I want to find out the same thing, [how the shooting happened]. I know she loves those kids and I know she wouldn't be that careless," Pablo said.

Paula was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.