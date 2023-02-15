What to do with $569M in taxpayer money? Hillsborough County will submit its request to the legislature

The money was collected from the short-lived transportation sales tax. Gov. DeSantis has requested the money be returned to taxpayers.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than $569 million you paid in sales taxes is still stuck in limbo, and on Wednesday the conversation over what to do with the money collected from the short-lived transportation sales tax continues in Hillsborough County.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners will submit their request, a wish list of sorts to the legislature on how to use the money collected from the tax.

The meeting comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis requested in his budget proposal the money be returned to taxpayers.

The saga over how to handle the collected funds has been going on for years. It started in 2021 when the Florida Supreme Court struck down the county’s 1% transportation sales tax, but it happened two years after the tax was put in place with the county collecting more than half a billion dollars.

In DeSantis' budget proposal for next year, he says the department of revenue should work with a third-party claims administrator to refund it. There are still no other details on how it would work, how much money would be returned or how people could prove they are owed the money. The governor also requested that the money is not used for public transit systems.

A couple of weeks ago the county held a workshop laying out what they believe the money could be spent on, options like road construction, bridge work and infrastructure enhancements were discussed.

“I think that we should prioritize projects that are shovel-ready, that can have an immediate impact, and that can have the biggest impact on improving our residents' quality of life,” Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said.