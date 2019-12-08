TAMPA, Fla. — A Monday morning apartment fire has displaced 19 people, including seven children.
Tampa Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the fire that broke out around 5:15 a.m. at the Pebblewood Apartments at 11316 N 52nd St.
The American Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.
Crews found smoke and flames coming from one of the upstairs units of the two-story, multi-unit building. Investigators said an electrical malfunction of a power wheels motorized car caused the fire.
Firefighters put out the fire within about 35 minutes of the initial call.
Tampa Fire Rescue estimates the damage is about $40,000.
