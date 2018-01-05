TAMPA, Fla. -- A 78-year-old man's alleged, extremely inappropriate behavior is enough to land him with a felony charge.

Adoor Venugopal is said to have approached a 15-year-old girl near Dale Mabry Avenue and Tahoe Court and made sexual statements toward her, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The teen tried to get away, but Venugopal grabbed and tried kissing her.

Deputies not long after the encounter around 3:50 p.m. Monday and arrested him near Grady and Waters avenues.

He is charged with battery, second or subsequent offense. Venugopal faces up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine if convicted.

