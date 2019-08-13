TAMPA, Fla. — A digital media company is partnering with local businesses to celebrate Tampa’s 813 Day on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

MyArea Network recognized eight notable Tampa landmarks and 13 activities that make Tampa special.

The landmarks include Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, Centro Ybor, Heights Public Market/Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf, the Tampa sign near Sparkman Wharf, the University of Tampa, the Tampa Theatre and Hyde Park.

Some of the activities include getting an authentic café con leche, seeing the University of South Florida’s Riverfront Park, eating at Ulele and eating a Cuban sandwich.

MyArea Network operates 813area.com and 727area.com in the Tampa Bay area, and more than 150 sites nationwide. The sites are based on area codes and promote things to do in the cities they're in.

Related: Tampans, Tampanians or Tampeños? Tampa is having an identity crisis

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.