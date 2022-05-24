9-year-old boy hurt in Seffner fire is 'doing better'

Although Owen is still on the ventilator, his family said all of the black soot has cleared from his lungs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEFFNER, Fla — The 9-year-old boy recovering at Tampa General Hospital after being rescued from a house fire last week is improving, his mother said on Tuesday.

Owen's mom, Karen McGinnis, and her friend, Ally Gilbert, said the 9-year-old is doing better after being in the hospital for the past five days.

"He is still on the ventilator but his lungs are clearing up and he will not need surgery," they said.

His mom said the hospital is going to work on lowering his sedation to try and get him off the ventilator soon. They also received good news in that after another Bronchoscopy showed all of the black soot has cleared from Owen's lungs and airways.

As Owen continues to recover, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, along with the two deputies who rescued Owen, Deputy Alexander Maldonado and Deputy Kevin Reich, paid him a visit in the hospital.

At this point, the hospital's main concern has been the damage done to his throat and lungs, McGinnis and Gilbert said.

McGinnis told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon that her son suffered second-degree burns on his face and right arm from the fire, along with smoke inhalation.

The local community in Seffner joined together Saturday to make sure the family was able to get back onto their feet. They held a donation and fundraiser at the family's store called Florida Farmhouse Market, located at 1020 US-92 in Seffner.

The night the fire erupted, McGinnis says she was praying on her knees in the grass when she heard someone say, "We got him!"

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the homeowner was using his outdoor fire pit earlier Thursday evening. After going inside and falling asleep, flames from outside awoke him.