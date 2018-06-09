Update: TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police and Fire Communications Center reports that they are now receiving 911 calls.

Cellular carriers appear to have corrected the previous 911 outage.

Original Story: TAMPA, Fla. — Some people trying to reach Hillsborough County and Tampa police and fire rescue dispatchers using cell phones are not able to get through to them.

Tampa officials say they aren’t sure how widespread the problem is. Officials say callers with some cell phone providers are not having issues, while others are receiving a fast busy tone. Landlines are not affected.

People calling 911 and getting a fast-busy tones should call from a landline or call the Tampa Police non-emergency number at 813-231-6130. For fire or medical emergencies call 813-232-6805.

People outside Tampa city limits who get the fast busy tones should use the following numbers:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: (813) 247-8200

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (including medical calls) (813) 272-5665

Temple Terrace Police, Fire, and Medical: (813) 989-7110

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP