TAMPA, Fla. — Most of us have either seen or even used a photo booth before.

Someone goes in, gets their picture taken a few times and immediately gets a printout.

Now, there's a new business offering a 3D printout after taking pictures in a photo booth.

It takes a quarter of a second to get your image scanned by 88 cameras. A few minutes later, you can see the two-dimensional image on the computer. In 10 days, you get a 3D figurine.

Larry Balsamo is retired and was looking for a unique business to bring to the area when he found You 3D.

"If I'm going to do something it has to be extremely unusual," Balsamo said. "So I found this and it's so new it's literally like being a pioneer. Most people understand it when they see the statues, but most people don't know what it is."

The cost runs anywhere from $35 for the smallest figurine and goes up from there to an average of about $200 for a 6-inch statue.

Balsamo said the figurine is very intricate, picking up on the smallest details. He said it is popular for weddings since you can have a cake topper of yourselves.

It's also popular for kids' sports photos, pets and babies. Balsamo does photos at his home studio, but it's also portable and can be set up indoors for special events.

For the next two weeks, you can find Balsamo set up at the Florida State Fair in the Expo Hall. Click or tap here for more information from his website.

Related: Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday

Previous: New Florida State Fair foods include giant mozzarella stick, Cuban pizza, rainbow grilled cheese

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.