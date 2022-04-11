Accenture and Microsoft joint venture to open engineering hub in Tampa

The hub's goal will be to recruit 500 new software engineers from the area's "deep pool of emerging tech talent."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will soon become the location of Avanade's first U.S. engineering hub through a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft.

The announcement comes as the Tampa Bay area is said to continue "to become a global hub for the world’s brightest tech talent."

Across the next three years, and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, the hub's goal will be to recruit 500 new software engineers from the area's "deep pool of emerging tech talent."

“Watching Tampa emerge as one of the nation’s hottest tech cities, we felt it made sense for us to plant our flag here and become an active part of this burgeoning community," Shawn D. Simmons, executive, VP North America engineering hubs at Avanade said in a statement.

The recruitment effort will target both entry-level and senior-level software engineers from the greater Tampa metro area and Central Florida, according to a press release.

Those working at the Tampa-based engineering hub will work with Avanade clients both locally and nationwide to create solutions to challenges from cybersecurity to supply chain issues.

"Client work may involve helping a leading energy provider reduce its carbon emissions, or a top national hospital migrate to the cloud so it can reinvest its operating savings into innovative, standard-setting patient care, or a leading gaming studio enhance the user experience of its latest release," a press release reads.

Avanade says it is currently recruiting for the following positions for its North America-based clients:

Data engineers

Full-stack web developers

Native mobile developers

Scrum masters

Product owners

“Tampa is one of the top markets in the country when it comes to tech talent growth, and major tech employers like Avanade are taking notice,” said James Nozar, chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. “The addition of Avanade to our community is a major win and further bolsters our reputation as a rapidly growing tech hub.”

Avanade boasts a company dynamic that emphasizes work-life balance, flexible workplace culture, remote work, hybrid schedules and an alternative workweek program. The company also notes it puts a heavy focus on health and wellness, education and training, diversity and inclusion and philanthropy.