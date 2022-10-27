Could more "mother-in-law" suites help address affordable housing shortage in Tampa?

City leaders moved forward with proposed code changes that would allow the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in more parts of Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa is looking at new ways to address the affordable housing shortage, and it could include allowing "tiny homes" and apartments to be built in more parts of the city.

Tampa City Council members voted to move forward with several proposed changes impacting the city's code for the construction of "Accessory Dwelling Units" (ADUs).

ADUs, also known as mother-in-law suites, granny flats, garage apartments or tiny homes, are often less expensive to rent than a regular apartment unit.

"They're often a standalone unit on a bigger piece of property with a primary home that allows someone to live independently on the property, and they can be rented out," explained Matthew Pleasant, the senior planning coordinator for the city of Tampa.

Right now, Tampa's code only allows accessory dwelling units to be built in Seminole Heights and around Lowry Park.

City councilors voted on the following proposed changes:

Define an ADU to align with Florida statutes

Change language to allow ADUs to be located withing a single-family dwelling with a separate entrance or in an accessory structure

Set specific standards to apply to all ADUs maximum of 950 square feet An accessory dwelling unit may be designed to be located within the single-family dwelling with a separate entrance or in an accessory structure At no time may the number of unrelated occupant(s) of an accessory dwelling unit exceed two An accessory dwelling unit may be separately metered for utilities.

Allow ADUs in residential and commercial zoning districts within Central Tampa, Westshore, University Planning Districts

Require one parking space per ADU

"So under these new zoning changes, it would make ADUs like this that you can rent out available. I don't want to say citywide, but in a much larger portion of the city," Pleasant said.

The city says they received around 1,000 responses to an online survey about this affordable housing option, and the majority of people were interested in how they could get involved. The city planning department says they're hoping this will allow more people to live in neighborhoods that might otherwise be unaffordable.

"Right now, we permit about eight a year, and that's in a very small portion of the city. So we're actually trying to increase that number," Pleasant explained.