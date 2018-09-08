TAMPA, Fla. -- The attorneys of two teenagers accused of being involved in a street racing crash that killed a mother and her toddler on Bayshore Boulevard are expected to speak on their behalf Thursday in court.

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau waived their appearance at a disposition hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Records show Herrin's brother, Tristan, who was a passenger in the crash, had a scheduled deposition earlier in the week with a next court date scheduled for Oct. 23.

Tristan Herrin faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful racing on a highway for the May 23 crash. He earlier entered a plea of not guilty.

Police say Tristan Herrin was a passenger in his brother's Mustang. In Florida, a passenger in a suspected street racing car can also be charged.

His brother Cameron, 18, was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang that crashed into 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt and her 2-year-old daughter, Lillia, while she was being pushed in a stroller, Tampa police say.

Barrineau, 17, is accused of driving the other street-racing car. He and Cameron Herrin are charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and street racing.

Investigators determined the Mustang was traveling 102 mph before the driver began braking hard right before the crash, according to gathered electronic evidence. The speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard was lowered to 35 mph from 40 mph since the crash.

