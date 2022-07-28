Hillsborough County schools deputies to undergo 4-day active shooter training

Deputies will receive scenario-based training and will work to neutralize threats, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Middle and high school resource deputies (SRDs) will receive a four-day active shooter training by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team starting Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The training will start at 10:30 a.m. at Giunta Middle School located at 4202 S. Falkenburg Road in Riverview.

The purpose of the training is to "provide them with a simulated environment in the event they do come into contact with an actual assailant," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to the news release, over the next four days, SRDs will have scenario-based training and will actively work to neutralize threats. SWAT team members will pose as assailants and SDRs "will also hone tactics learned to properly clear a room, efficiently use their radio and limit casualties as they would during an actual active shooter incident."

This training follows similar activities in Polk and Pinellas counties in the wake of a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed.

An 80-page report criticized both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas town for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two fourth-grade classrooms at the elementary school.