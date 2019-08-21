TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will allow anyone voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment to drop off drugs without getting in legal trouble.

The sheriff's office announced the amnesty program Wednesday.

Users seeking treatment will not be charged with possession of a controlled substance while the individuals are voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment and/or disposing of the controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.

Also, a member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will take or arrange transportation for the person voluntarily seeking treatment to a medical facility.

"We are never going to arrest our way out of the drug addiction problem," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We know it is going to take prevention, education and treatment.

"This is part of helping our community become stronger."

Anyone wanting addiction treatment and to drop off their controlled substance can do so at any of these sheriff's office locations:

Sheriff's Operations Center

2008 E. 8th Ave., Tampa

813-247-8000

2008 E. 8th Ave., Tampa 813-247-8000 Orient Road Jail

1201 Orient Road, Tampa

813-247-8300

1201 Orient Road, Tampa 813-247-8300 Falkenburg Road Jail

520 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa

813-247-8300

520 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa 813-247-8300 14102 N. 20th St. Tampa

813-247-0600

813-247-0600 2310 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa

813-247-8555

813-247-8555 7202 Gunn Highway, Tampa

813-247-0330

813-247-0330 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin

813-247-0455

813-247-0455 10128 Windhorst Road, Tampa

813-318-5400

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.