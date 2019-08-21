TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will allow anyone voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment to drop off drugs without getting in legal trouble.
The sheriff's office announced the amnesty program Wednesday.
Users seeking treatment will not be charged with possession of a controlled substance while the individuals are voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment and/or disposing of the controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.
Also, a member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will take or arrange transportation for the person voluntarily seeking treatment to a medical facility.
"We are never going to arrest our way out of the drug addiction problem," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We know it is going to take prevention, education and treatment.
"This is part of helping our community become stronger."
Anyone wanting addiction treatment and to drop off their controlled substance can do so at any of these sheriff's office locations:
- Sheriff's Operations Center
2008 E. 8th Ave., Tampa
813-247-8000
- Orient Road Jail
1201 Orient Road, Tampa
813-247-8300
- Falkenburg Road Jail
520 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
813-247-8300
- 14102 N. 20th St. Tampa
813-247-0600
- 2310 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
813-247-8555
- 7202 Gunn Highway, Tampa
813-247-0330
- 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin
813-247-0455
- 10128 Windhorst Road, Tampa
813-318-5400
