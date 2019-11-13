TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will hold a drawing to determine who will be able to adopt one of the more than 300 dogs rescued from a breeder in Tampa.
The PRC said the drawing will be at 4 p.m Thursday at the Frederick B. Karl County Center in Tampa. It will also be streamed live on the PRC's Facebook page.
The shelter said more than 1,300 people applied to have the opportunity to adopt one of the dogs that were seized from a breeder in September.
PRC said the names will be drawn at random by Tampa Bay Bucs punter Bradley Pinion, who recently created the #PuntsforPups program. Those picked in the drawing will be notified by email on Friday.
Those picked to adopt will have to come pick up their dog on Sunday at All People's Life Center on East Sligh Avenue. Adopters will be let in small groups of 15 people at a time to pick their dogs.
Adoptions begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.
