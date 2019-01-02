TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island is looking to hire more than 300 seasonal and full-time employees at a hiring event Friday.

The Tampa water park is looking to hire several different positions. Adventure Island encourages anyone interested to apply early due to the limited amount of interview times available Friday.

Friday’s event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Busch Gardens human resources at 3605 East Bougainvillea Avenue.

