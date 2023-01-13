African American Arts and Cultural Center gets $1M for new building

The funding will help support professional services and pre-constriction activities for this new center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, the African American Arts and Cultural Center in West Tampa was awarded $1 million for its future building.

The new location will be where the current West Tampa neighborhood service center sits. The money came from a federal grant, Hillsborough County and the state.

The funding will help support professional services and pre-constriction activities for this new center. It will serve as "a multidisciplinary space for arts experiences, educational enhancement, and community engagement that will further economic development in the area."

"This sends a message to us – we are West Tampa strong, and you will all have the opportunity to get the renderings and see what a completed project will look like," Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers said.