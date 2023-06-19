Officials unveil plans for African American arts and culture center in West Tampa

Hillsborough County officials also said the future African American cultural center will transform West Tampa.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Many events were held across the Tampa Bay area to honor the Juneteenth holiday, a day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

One of those events included the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, which was hosted by the Hillsborough County Commission at the West Tampa Community Resource Center.

Those in attendance received a first look at plans unveiling for a new African American Arts and Cultural Center in West Tampa.

Florida State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, spoke at the event reflecting on the history of Juneteenth and the investment that will be made by the state to honor Hillsborough County's African American history.

"I'm pleased to announce that the governor did not veto the $5 million request that I had in for the cultural and arts center," Rouson said. "The state will play its part in recognizing the Black history of this community and of Tampa Bay."

County officials also said the future African American cultural center will transform West Tampa.

The new learning center will feature exhibits and performances that share the story of African American and events that shaped Hillsborough County.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was also in attendance for the holiday celebrations and said the new center will embrace the past to share the county's African American History with future generations.

Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago Corrada and Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland were at the event to see the unveiling of the community learning center, alongside other Tampa and county officials.