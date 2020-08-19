'People are not going to get their mail on time,' former postal worker says in light of changes

But, speaking locally of Tampa Bay, the president of the American Postal Workers Union said there have been no reports of removed mailboxes or mail sorting machines.

TAMPA, Fla. — There are many questions surrounding the recent changes implemented at the U.S. Postal Service, including the removal of some blue mailboxes nationwide.

We've heard speculation over potential mail delays nationally ahead of the election, but what are we seeing in the Tampa Bay area?

“It's in the DNA of a postal employee to move the mail,” said Mike Searle, president of the American Postal Workers Union for the Tampa Area.

Rick Keesee knows that all too well. He's a former postal worker. He recently retired but spent 23 years of his career as a quality technician right here in Tampa.

“As a quality tech, our job was to check every operation and ensure everything was running smoothly and the mail was timely processed,” Keesee said.

He says that always was the postal service's mission, to deliver mail in a timely fashion. But now there's a debate over postal funding as record numbers are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy started making what he called cost-cutting measures.

“If timely delivery no longer is a priority but saving money is, people are not going to get their mail on time,” Keesee said. “And ballots could be affected, medicine, there's a variety of issues that it can create.”

Several states filed lawsuits against DeJoy’s proposed changes to remove postal boxes, eliminate overtime and reduce operation hours at post offices.

“No matter how efficient they are and no matter how hard they work they can't do it all in an eight-hour shift when there's that much volume,” Keesee said.

Searle says DeJoy wanted to remove 671 processing machines across the country.

“Six-hundred and seventy-one machines can process approximately 500 million to 600 million pieces of mail a day. That's a lot of mail,” Searle said. “So should people be concerned? I think they should be concerned with how the postmaster and the government runs the Postal Service.”

As of now, Searle says no postal boxes have been removed and there have been no delays for mail delivery locally.

“I’ve verified with my maintenance management team at the post office,” Searle said. “We haven’t had any machinery pulled up at the Tampa plant or the Ybor facility.”

Searle says a big reason for that, is after so much push back the postmaster general announced the agency would delay any operational changes until after the November elections.

DeJoy is expected to testify Friday in front of Congress to address delays and changes at the nation's primary mail system.

What other people are reading right now:

