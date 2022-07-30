Police: Aggravated battery case upgraded to homicide investigation

The case was upgraded after the victim died.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department upgraded an aggravated battery case to a homicide investigation after the victim recently died, according to a news release.

On July 18, police responded to a situation that was determined to be 'civil in nature with no crime occurring, and all individuals were separated, Tampa police said in a statement.

A few hours after the initial situation, police received another call to the same address, however, it was unclear why police were needed.

The statement said when police arrived at the scene, they found a victim walking away with a stab wound to his abdomen.

"He initially refused medical treatment but ultimately agreed to be transported to the hospital for evaluation," police said.

Police said the victim gave a statement as well as the other involved individuals and the possible suspect.

The State Attorney's Office was contacted that day and directed TPD to direct file the Aggravated Battery case to their office for review.

The Tampa Police Homicide squad has now been notified by the Medical Examiner's Office that the victim has died as a result of the original incident.

The involved individual is a 72-year-old Hispanic male and his involvement is still under investigation.