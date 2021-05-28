Elevated ozone levels trigger Air Pollution Precaution statement for Hillsborough County

County officials say the precaution will be in place throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Air Pollution Precaution statement has been issued in Hillsborough County throughout Memorial Day weekend due to elevated levels of ozone, county environmental officials say.

The Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County says the elevated levels have the potential to affect sensitive individuals. Those include the elderly, children and people with respiratory issues.

Officials advise that people who fall into those categories avoid being outside for too long for the remainder of Friday.

While ozone levels have not reached an unhealthy point, the county says it will continue to monitor should they worsen.

The alert will remain in effect throughout the Memorial Day weekend as conditions causing the elevated levels are forecasted to continue over the next three days, county officials say.

