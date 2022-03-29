Air pollution precaution issued for Hillsborough County

The alert will remain in effect through Wenesday, March 30.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Air pollution precaution has been issued for Hillsborough County due to the higher than normal levels of unhealthy pollutants in the atmosphere, according to the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County.

The alert comes as Hillsborough County experiences high moderate levels of ozone pollution — with Air Quality Index (AQI) values from 51 to 100. The levels can affect sensitive individuals such as the elderly, young children and those with respiratory ailments when they're outdoors in the afternoon and evening.

While the AQI has not reached "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the EPC says it is keeping an eye on the ozone levels and will update communities if the air quality worsens.

The precautionary alert will remain in effect through Wednesday, March 30, as levels are forecast to remain elevated.

So, how can you check the AQI in your area?