Air pollution precaution issued for Hillsborough County

The elevated levels of unhealthy air are expected to continue through Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — An air pollution precaution has been issued for Hillsborough County until midday Friday by the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County.

Believe it or not, smoke from fires in Central and South America (also in the eastern U.S.) have combined with our warm temperatures and light winds to create elevated levels of pollution in our air.

That pollution can combine with the afternoon heat to create and raise ozone levels. Ozone can be unhealthy even at low levels causing chest pains, coughing, shortness of breath and throat irritation.

The levels are expected to stay in the moderate range, close to high, so the precautionary notice was issued.

The air quality will be worse during the late afternoon and early evening hours when we are the warmest, so those who are especially sensitive to the pollutants should limit outdoor activities. This includes children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.

It's not a bad idea to recirculate the air in your car and be sure to watch children closely for any symptoms.