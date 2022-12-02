Al Lopez, Al Barnes COVID-19 testing sites set to close

Al Lopez is set to close Saturday evening while Al Barnes is set to remain open for another two weeks.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida continues to see COVID-19 case rates decrease, testing sites set up around the Tampa Bay area are now starting to close.

The city of Tampa has decided to close the Al Lopez and Al Barnes testing sites that were made available for residents during the omicron surge.

This closure comes now after the increased capability of private pharmacies, healthcare providers and the available at-home testing kits meet the demand for testing, city leaders explain in a news release.

Al Lopez will continue to stay open until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 while Al Barnes is set to remain open for another two weeks, closing at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.