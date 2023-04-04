All-American Rejects will 'Move Along' to Tampa this summer after 10-year touring hiatus

The rock band will kick off their Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.

TAMPA, Fla. — The All-American Rejects are touring again -- and no, you did not travel back in time to 2005.

After a 10-year touring hiatus, Live Nation announced Monday that the rock band is returning to the stage with their highly anticipated Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

And here's some good news for All-American Rejects fans in the Tampa Bay area, the 27-city tour will kick off at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 11, in Tampa.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years," the rock band said in a statement. "We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their 'guilty pleasure chest' and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.

"When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6, with a Citi presale -- which is exclusively for Citi card members. The general public can get their hands on some tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, only on LiveNation.com.

Top-charting All-American Rejects have earned certified platinum recognitions for their songs "Swing, Swing" and "Dirty Little Secret" and their album "Move Along."