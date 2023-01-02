Deputies: 2 people hurt in shooting near Amazon building in Hillsborough County

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests in the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt during a shooting Wednesday evening near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, deputies say.

Law enforcement received a report at around 9:03 p.m. on a shooting and responded to the location at the intersection of Harney Road and Hillsborough, a spokesperson from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

At the scene, authorities say two people suffered from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say an investigation is underway but it's still in the early stages. The sheriff's office has not yet released the condition of the two people that were shot or if any arrests have been made.