AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old last seen in Tampa

Law enforcement says the child may be in the company of two adults.

TAMPA, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old out of Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Department of Law enforcement, the child, Terry Reed, was last seen in the area of 4100 N. McDill Avenue in Tampa. Law enforcement says he may be in the company of Kami George, 29, and Matthew Leighton, 33.

Tampa police say neither George nor Leighton have custody of Reed.

"We are concerned for his safety," Tampa police said in a statement.

The two adults may be traveling in a red 2010 Toyota Camry with the license plate LBEZ01, according to law enforcement. The car reportedly has visible damage on the passenger door.

Police say Reed was last seen wearing a blue pullover shirt, blue sweatpants and grey shoes. Authorities add that the child is 3 feet inch, 39 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.