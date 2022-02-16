Police: Biological mother, boyfriend kidnapped 4-year-old from foster parent at knifepoint

The two, who do not have custody of the child, now face several charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is sharing more information about the kidnapping of 4-year-old Terry Reed, which prompted an Amber Alert on Wednesday.

Officers say the boy's biological mother Kami George, 29, and her boyfriend Matthew Leighton, 33, showed up at his daycare facility while Reed's foster parent was picking him up.

That's when Leighton held the foster parent at knifepoint while George removed the boy from a car before taking off, according to a press release. In the process of the kidnapping, police say the foster parent was injured by the duo with their car door.

Tampa police also said neither George nor Leighton have custody of Reed.

Several hours later, the Amber Alert was canceled by the Florida Department of Law enforcement after the trio was found just after 11 p.m. in Taylor County.

George and Leighton were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping and interference with custody.