'Possible explosion' turns out to be a loud bang with nobody hurt in Tampa

Some people living nearby were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

TAMPA, Fla. — Emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Thursday to what was originally dispatched as a "possible explosion and ammonia leak" at a business in Hillsborough County, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Fire officials have since confirmed there were no injuries and said there was "a loud bang" — not an explosion at Americold Logistics, a cold storage facility on Maple Lane near US-301.

The sheriff's office said deputies were assisting Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at the scene. The building was evacuated as a safety measure, and an investigation is now underway.

"There was not an explosion, they evacuated the building and called the fire department as part of our safety protocols," Angie Hansen, a spokesperson for Americold confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay. "All team members are safe."

A deputy securing the perimeter earlier told reporter Jenna Bourne that there were evacuations at a nearby mobile home park, as a precaution. In all, around 25 residents were temporarily asked to leave the area. They are now being allowed to return.

An employee at a nearby auto repair shop described seeing a "whole bunch" of paramedics, fire trucks and sheriff's cars during the morning. Alarms could be heard going off for about two hours, the worker said.