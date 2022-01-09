Riverview man sentenced for killing 12-year-old girl after boating crash

A Hillsborough County jury found Andrew Miltner guilty of 1 count of vessel homicide for a boating crash that killed Jasina Campbell.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge sentenced a 40-year-old Riverview man for the murder of a 12-year-old girl on Thursday.

The jury found Andrew Miltner responsible for a boating crash that happened on May 17, 2020. That crash resulted in the death of Jasina Campbell.

A jet ski operated by Miltner collided with an innertube that Jasina was on and killed her in the Alafia River.

Miltner was sentenced to seven years in prison and eight years of probation.

During Miltner's sentencing on Wednesday, his defense asked for a lesser sentence. They told the judge Miltner has suffered from substance abuse and experienced trauma in his life. The state asked for 15 years saying he's been to drug court and has a prior DUI.

When the judge read the sentence she stated, "everyone who leaves this room is not going to be happy with me." The judge explained she doesn't believe Miltner intended to hit and kill Jasina. She also pointed out, that there is evidence of everyone drinking on the boat that day. She mentioned everyone knew each other. She said that is a big punishment for Miltner because he has to live with that.

Jasnia's family wanted Miltner to face the maximum sentence saying it would give them the justice they have been waiting for.

"For him to be punished, because if not, how is that justice for Jasina? And for what she went through and for what our family is going through every day," Jasina's grandma, Donna Campbell, said.

Jasina's grandma said she was a happy girl who loved to be with her family and friends. "A 12-year-old who was happy and had so many things ahead in front of her that he took away," Donna said.

Jasina would have been 15 years old in November. Since she passed, her family has added a baby brother to the family. "We all know how much she would have loved him and how much he would have loved her too. That’s been hard," Donna explained.