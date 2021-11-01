Have you seen Anthony? Deputies searching for missing Hillsborough County teen

Deputies say the teen may be in the area of the Westfield Brandon mall.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Anthony? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it needs help searching for the missing teen.

According to authorities, Anthony Pibernik, 16, left his home at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, without his phone or wallet. Law enforcement adds Pibernik did not show up to school on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt, blue jeans with rips in the knees and blue/white sneakers. According to the sheriff's office, Pibernik may be in the area of the Westfield Brandon mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.