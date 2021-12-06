Search for missing good Samaritan in Apollo Beach scaled back

Kristoff Murray, 27, remains missing after trying to rescue a father and his young son offshore Friday evening.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The search for a man who disappeared offshore while trying to rescue a father and his young child has begun to wind down, the sheriff's office said Sunday morning.

Kristoff Murray, 27, saw the two struggling in the water Friday evening at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and went out after them. Rescue crews ultimately recovered the body of the man and, soon after, pulled the child from the water. The toddler died on the way to the hospital.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference that the man and his son were wading in the water when they got caught in a current. The family members have not yet been publically identified.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalia Verdina said the agency's marine and aviation units scaled back their efforts Saturday night but will continue to do spot checks and patrol the area.

The Apollo Beach Nature Preserve has a two-acre sandy beach for picnicking and sunbathing, according to its website. Swimming, it says, is not allowed.

A sign at the park Sunday morning said the park is closed until further notice. Someone also appeared to leave a teddy bear and flowers near the park's entrance.

The water appeared clear of rescue vessels at the time a 10 Tampa Bay photographer checked out the preserve.

Chronister called Murray a "hero" for his efforts. At the time of his news conference Friday evening, he said crews would "give him every ounce of hope we have by staying out here for at least several more hours."