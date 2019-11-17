TAMPA, Fla. — A security guard at a Tampa nightclub shot and killed a man who pulled out a gun, authorities say.

It's believed there was some sort of fight in the parking lot of the Agua Lounge leading up to the shooting. As two security guards tried to break up the fight, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Captain Preston Hollis said the man pulled a gun on one of them.

The guard fired their weapon, shooting the man, Hollis said.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the nightclub, located at 4203 Waters Ave. W.

Deputies were called to the nightclub on reports of a shooting and upon arrival, they came across several people in the parking lot and the man on the ground with a gunshot wound, Hollis said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is continuing, with several people still being interviewed, including the security guard. Hollis said he is cooperating.

