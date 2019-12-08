TAMPA, Fla. — How could this happen?

It’s the question neighbors at Robles Park Apartments in Tampa keep asking after discovering they are living on top of Tampa’s first black cemetery.

On Monday, archaeologists with the University of South Florida and CARDNA began using ground-penetrating radar to detect anomalies underneath the ground as reference for possible remaining graves.

Rebecca O’Sullican, an archaeologist with USF, said multiple underground anomalies have already been detected. However, it will be a few weeks before they know if those abnormalities are likely to be graves.

It was through a major investigation from the Tampa Bay Times that Zion Cemetery came back into the public light. The cemetery was once located along N. Florida Avenue and was paved over in the early 1950s when the Tampa Housing Authority built Robles Park Apartments.

