Time was of the essence: Amanda Antonio's car just flipped off Interstate 4 and into a muddy ditch.

"Hi. I've been in a car accident. My car is flipped, and I can't see anything. ... There's water getting in the car and I can't get out," Antonio said to a 911 dispatcher after her New Year's Day crash.

The desperate call was released Wednesday.

Not only was the water climbing higher, but her technology was probably not going to hold out for much longer.

"My phone was in the water, so I think it, I don't know if it's going to keep working."

Antonio and the dispatcher talk with each other, trying to figure out the upside-down car's exact location. She tried busting out the window to no avail.

"Is someone coming?" the 20-year-old Seffner woman asked. "I'm scared."

It was just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, and Antonio was driving home from a New Year's Eve party. She told the dispatcher she swerved to avoid another driver who cut her off.

That maneuver caused Antonio's car to flip several times before coming to a rest into the watery ditch off I-4 near the U.S. 301 exit.

Hillsborough deputies help rescue woman after car flips near Florida State Fairgrounds

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Are they close?" Antonio asked of the rescuers. "'Cause the water is coming in fast."

About seven minutes into the call, Antonio pulls up Google Maps on her phone to try giving a more precise location.

"Yes! Hello!" she screams minutes later, trying to grab rescuers' attention. The water now reached her chin. "I can hear you!"

Hillsborough County deputies spotted Antonio's car just in time, pried the passenger door open and pulled her to safety. Antonio suffered only minor injuries.

“Thank you,” she said of the rescuers, speaking to 10News later in the afternoon. “I wouldn’t be here right now without them.”

