Hillsborough County

Deputies looking for missing 13-year-old last seen in October

Arianna Clampitt is said to hang out in the area of Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Arianna Clampitt

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Arianna Clampitt left her Gibson Avenue home on Thursday, Oct. 28, and hasn't been seen since, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

It's believed Clampitt frequently visits the area of Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.

Clampitt is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

