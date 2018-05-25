TAMPA, Fla. -- A man described as armed and dangerous is wanted for the murder of a 23-year-old.

Javon Turner, 23, is accused of shooting Elijah Moore on Jan. 17, on Carroway Street North, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

It's believed he frequents the Grant Park area, where the murder occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

